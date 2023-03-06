Mountain rescue team called to reports of unconscious man at Peak District beauty spot – who woke to abuse volunteers
Rescue teams were deployed after an unconscious man was spotted in the Peak District – who abused volunteers until the police arrived.
Shortly before 8.00pm on Friday, March 3, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of an unconscious male on a track below Bamford Edge.
A team spokesperson said: “On arrival the first team members located a male who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or other substances, with his condition varying from being unconscious to awake and abusive.
“Team members stayed with the male until police officers arrived to escort him off the hill to an ambulance.”