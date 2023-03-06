Shortly before 8.00pm on Friday, March 3, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of an unconscious male on a track below Bamford Edge.

A team spokesperson said: “On arrival the first team members located a male who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or other substances, with his condition varying from being unconscious to awake and abusive.

The man was taken to a waiting ambulance by the police.