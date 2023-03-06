Two men hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after being attacked by gang following Derbyshire crash
A pair of men were assautled by a gang and taken to hospital following a collision between two cars in Derbyshire.
At 5.25am yesterday (Sunday, March 5), Derbyshire Police were called to Dryden Street in Sunnyhill, Derby – after reports of a collision between a grey BWM 120D and a grey Renault Clio.
Two men from the Renault were assaulted by a group of five or six men from the BMW – who then ran off in the direction of the Premier store in Blackmore Street.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The two victims were taken to hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area following the incident as officers continue their enquiries into the incident. There have been no arrests at this time.”
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and those with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 225-050323:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.