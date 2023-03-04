Five people arrested after drugs warrants carried out in Derbyshire town

Warrants were carried out at properties in Cromford Lane, Marlow Street, Baslow Grove and Chatsworth Road on Wednesday, March 1.

A significant amount of cannabis was found at one of the properties, while cannabis and a significant amount of cocaine were found at another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 39-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Warrants were carried out at properties in Cromford Lane, Marlow Street, Baslow Grove and Chatsworth Road on Wednesday 1 March. A significant amount of cannabis was found at one of the properties, while cannabis and a significant amount of cocaine were found at another.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a controlled drug. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.