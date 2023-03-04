Five people arrested after drugs warrants carried out in Derbyshire town
Five people have been arrested after drugs warrants were carried out at four addresses in Buxton.
Warrants were carried out at properties in Cromford Lane, Marlow Street, Baslow Grove and Chatsworth Road on Wednesday, March 1.
A significant amount of cannabis was found at one of the properties, while cannabis and a significant amount of cocaine were found at another.
A 39-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a controlled drug. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Jackson Parker, 24, of Marlow Street, and Joshua White, 21, of Baslow Grove, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 3 March and were remanded into custody.