Mountain rescue team and coastguard helicopter deployed to Peak District after biker suffers ‘serious injuries’

On Sunday, May 14, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) was called to reports of a female who had fallen off her mountain bike on the Doctor’s Gate path near Urchin Clough.

A GMRT spokesperson said: “Team members were quickly deployed from Snake Summit and made their way down the Doctor’s Gate path to the casualty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On arrival, due to the serious nature of the injuries sustained, the team immediately requested a coastguard helicopter whilst also treating the casualty for broken femur and pelvic injuries.

The casualty was airlifted to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

“The female was given pain relief and loaded onto a stretcher which was also prepared for winching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad