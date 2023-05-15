Mountain rescue team and coastguard helicopter deployed to Peak District after biker suffers ‘serious injuries’
A biker left ‘seriously injured’ after a Peak District incident was brought to safety by mountain rescue teams and a coastguard helicopter yesterday.
On Sunday, May 14, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) was called to reports of a female who had fallen off her mountain bike on the Doctor’s Gate path near Urchin Clough.
A GMRT spokesperson said: “Team members were quickly deployed from Snake Summit and made their way down the Doctor’s Gate path to the casualty.
“On arrival, due to the serious nature of the injuries sustained, the team immediately requested a coastguard helicopter whilst also treating the casualty for broken femur and pelvic injuries.
“The female was given pain relief and loaded onto a stretcher which was also prepared for winching.
“The coastguard S92 helicopter swiftly arrived from Humberside, winched the casualty on board, then transferred her to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”