Photograph of Peak District woodland wins travel photograph of the year award

Part-time photographer, Scott Antcliffe has won a photography competition thanks to a picture he snapped of Derbyshire woodland.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 15th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:54 BST

The picture Scott calls ‘A Misty Autumnal Walk’ was the winner of the ‘Landscapes’ category for the Wanderlust Travel Companies, Travel Photo of the Year Award.

The competition is one of the largest amateur photography competitions in the UK, and Scott joined thousands who entered across four different categories.

Each entry was judged by a team of eight judges, made up of professional photographers and Wanderlust employees. Of Scott’s winning entry, one judge said they “love the simple yet ethereal quality of this composition."

Photographer Scott with his award winning photoPhotographer Scott with his award winning photo
Photographer Scott with his award winning photo
The photograph was taken on an autumn walk through Darwin Forest near Darely Dale. It was a location he had walked through before, but neither the lighting nor weather had been good enough to merit a photograph. After checking his weather apps and seeing that there would be plenty of mist in the air, Scott set out one morning in October, managing to snap the stunning, award-winning picture.

The winners of the competition were announced at the The Destination’s Holiday And Travel Show in London, during a ceremony in which Scott was in attendance.

Scott said: “I went just for a good day out and to network with other photographers. I didn’t in my wildest dreams think I was going to win.”

He added: “It was just a whirlwind. When they called my name out I was shocked. I looked at the guy next to me and I was like ‘wow, is this really happening?’ I went up on stage and I was shaking like a leaf. But it was absolutely amazing and I still have to pinch myself when I think about it now.”

'A Misty Autumnal Walk' by Scott Antcliffe'A Misty Autumnal Walk' by Scott Antcliffe
'A Misty Autumnal Walk' by Scott Antcliffe

As one of the four competition winners, the Yorkshire-born photographer will next year be travelling to Singapore on behalf of the country’s tourist board to undertake a special photography assignment for Wanderlust. As an avid traveller, Scott is very much looking forward to this opportunity.

He said: “I can’t wait. I’ve heard so many amazing things about the country. It’s a photographers’ paradise.”

To check out more of Scott’s photography portfolio, visit his Facebook page (SA photography) or Instagram (scottantcliffephoto).

