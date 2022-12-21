Mountain rescue team and air ambulance deployed after man suffers heart attack on popular Peak District hiking route
A walker suffered a heart attack at a busy Peak District estate – with an air ambulance and mountain rescue crews called to the scene.
At 1.00pm on Tuesday, December 20, the Edale Mountain Rescue team were alerted to reports of a man suffering a cardiac arrest while walking with his family at the Longshaw Estate.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “Initial team members were quickly on scene as we were able to access the wider footpaths in team vehicles. East Midlands Ambulance Service and a paramedic were also on scene, who had taken over from members of the public who were giving the gentleman CPR.
“Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance Base also attended. The gentleman was attended to by the air ambulance team and critical care interventions delivered.
“The team were then able to place the gentleman onto our team stretcher for the short carry to the awaiting aircraft for immediate transportation to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for further treatment. Thank you to the passing walkers for their valiant efforts, and to the staff and rangers at Longshaw.”