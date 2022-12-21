News you can trust since 1855
Drugged-up Derbyshire driver arrested despite telling police he “only nipped out for a burger”

A Derbyshire driver was arrested after a positive drugs test – despite pleading his innocence by telling officers he only “nipped out” for some fast food.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Wednesday, December 21, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Whitwell.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Driving around in a vehicle with no silencer was enough to catch our attention.

“Not wise when you’re not displaying the ‘L’ plates you need and test positive for cannabis. ‘I’ve only nipped for a burger’ is no excuse!”

The driver was taken into custody after being stopped in Whitwell.
The motorist was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.