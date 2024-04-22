Mountain biker airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured during Peak District incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 3.30pm on Saturday, April 20, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an incident involving a mountain biker in the Castleton area.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “A mountain biker had suffered a serious injury after a fall while descending Pindale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The biker was wearing a helmet which saved him from even more serious injuries.

The biker suffered a fall near Castleton and was evacuated to hospital. Credit: Edale MRT