John, who lives in Alfreton, was initially reported missing on Wednesday 17 April, and at this time the last confirmed sighting we have of him is from the CCTV of a shop in Wirksworth on Tuesday 16 April.

He is described as around 5ft 4in with dark grey hair. John is usually seen wearing walking boots, jeans and a dark green coat and he has been known to sleep rough. John has links to the Matlock and Wirksworth areas.

The force has had a good response from members of the public so far and would like to thank everyone who has responded to our earlier appeals.

Officers have followed up on every report received and carried out extensive enquiries, but John remains missing and they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information should call 999, with reference 410 of 17 April.

