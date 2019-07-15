Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A61 near Chesterfield

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A61 near Chesterfield.

It happened on Derby Road between Tupton and Wingerworth at around 8.30am this morning (Monday, July 15).

The crash happened on the A61 Derby Road between Tapton and Wingerworth. Pic: Google Images.

The road was blocked for some time while the emergency services dealt with the incident, which involved a car and a motorbike, but has since reopened.

Firefighters from Clay Cross made the vehicles safe using small gear and used environmental grab packs for a petrol spillage.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police confirmed the motorcyclist had been taken to hospital.

The severity of his injuries are not yet known- but not thought to be life-threatening.

