A stretch of the A61 near Chesterfield is currently closed following a crash between a car and a motorbike.

Derby Road between Tupton and Wingerworth is blocked after the collision at around 8.30am this morning (Monday, July 15).

Derbyshire police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue are all in attendance.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The road will be closed for some time, so motorists are asked to avoid the area."