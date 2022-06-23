Moped rider hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after Chesterfield crash that caused severe delays

Derbyshire Police were called just after 6.25pm on Wednesday, June 22 to reports of a collision on Chesterfield Road at Brimington, near to Sainsbury’s.
The collision involved a moped and the rider was taken to hospital, having sustained injuries which are considered serious but not life-changing.
A witness said that traffic was at a standstill following the accident – with buses travelling through Brimington facing delays and cancellations.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000358765:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.