Moped rider hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after Chesterfield crash that caused severe delays

Derbyshire Police were called just after 6.25pm on Wednesday, June 22 to reports of a collision on Chesterfield Road at Brimington, near to Sainsbury’s.

The collision involved a moped and the rider was taken to hospital, having sustained injuries which are considered serious but not life-changing.

A witness said that traffic was at a standstill following the accident – with buses travelling through Brimington facing delays and cancellations.

The moped rider is being treated in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000358765:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101