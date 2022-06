Just before 5pm on Saturday, June 4, officers on patrol in the area were stopped by a group who reported that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted.

A man was arrested later that evening, and the 20-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, indecent exposure and possession of a knife.

Michael Pick, of Holland Road in Old Whittington, appeared at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday, June 6 and was remanded into custody.

