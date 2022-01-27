Missing Derbyshire schoolgirl found 'safe and well'
Police say a missing Derbyshire schoolgirl has been found ‘safe and well’.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:39 pm
Fifteen-year-old Sophie Brooks had last been seen in the Etwall area between 8.30am and 8.45am today (January 27).
Derbyshire police earlier said they were ‘very worried’ for her safety.
However, a spokesperson has confirmed Sophie has now been found safe in Derby.
The Force said: “Sophie Brooks, who was missing from Etwall, has been found safe and well in Derby.
"Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”