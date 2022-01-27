Missing Derbyshire schoolgirl found 'safe and well'

Police say a missing Derbyshire schoolgirl has been found ‘safe and well’.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:39 pm

Fifteen-year-old Sophie Brooks had last been seen in the Etwall area between 8.30am and 8.45am today (January 27).

Derbyshire police earlier said they were ‘very worried’ for her safety.

Missing Derbyshire schoolgirl Sophie Brooks found 'safe and well'

However, a spokesperson has confirmed Sophie has now been found safe in Derby.

The Force said: “Sophie Brooks, who was missing from Etwall, has been found safe and well in Derby.

"Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”

