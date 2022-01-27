Missing Derbyshire schoolgirl found 'safe and well'

Fifteen-year-old Sophie Brooks had last been seen in the Etwall area between 8.30am and 8.45am today (January 27).

Derbyshire police earlier said they were ‘very worried’ for her safety.

Missing Derbyshire schoolgirl Sophie Brooks found 'safe and well'

However, a spokesperson has confirmed Sophie has now been found safe in Derby.

The Force said: “Sophie Brooks, who was missing from Etwall, has been found safe and well in Derby.