​Matlock boss Cresswell left thrilled by win

Ryan Cresswell was delighted after Saturday's win. Photo: Andy Simpson-Nix.

​Ryan Cresswell was a happy man after seeing his Matlock Town side run out 4-0 winners at struggling Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

​Montel Gibson scored twice with Remaye Campbell and Reece Kendall also on target as the Gladiators lifted themselves to 14th in the NPL Premier Division standings with what was their second league win in a row.

And speaking afterwards, Cresswell paid tribute to his players.

He said: “It feels really good. I thought we were worthy winners and from minute one to the 95th minute we were outstanding.

"The lads put a great shift in and it’s a really good scoreline and I think it could have been more, but credit to Blyth who never gave in and gave it a good go, but ultimately I think we had too much in the end.”

Matlock had two more new signings in their squad, with goalkeeper Cameron Mason having signed from Chester to help cover the three-game suspension of Rogan Ravenhill, while Buxton full-back Dermi Lusala has also come in on loan with Kwame Boateng out injured.

Cresswell said: “They came in really late – Dermi was only yesterday – and they were outstanding. For one of the goals Dermi has made a tackle on the half way line and set us off forward, and he’s done really well.

"Cam, when called upon, did well even though he didn’t really have much to do, but it all contributed to a win I’m really pleased with.”

Matlock now return home this weekend for the visit of Guiseley, who have begun the season well and sit third in the table, level on points with second-placed Worksop having played a game fewer, although both of those sides are 13 points behind leaders Macclesfield who remain unbeaten.

The month will then be rounded off with another long trip, this time to Morpeth Town on November 30, with Matlock drawn at home in the Derbyshire Senior Cup against Ilkeston Town in a game that is expected to take place on December 3.

The league game at Gainsborough on December 7, meanwhile, has been postponed due to Trinity’s progress in the FA Trophy.