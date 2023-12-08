News you can trust since 1855
Man in his 60s dies at the scene of serious collision on busy route between Chesterfield and Matlock

A man has passed away after a serious collision yesterday between Chesterfield and Matlock.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:58 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on Slack Hill, Ashover – with the incident taking place at around 5.45pm.

The crash involved a Fiat 500 and a Ford Puma. The driver of the Fiat, a man in his 60s, sadly died at the scene.

A force spokesperson confirmed that the family of the driver have been made aware.

