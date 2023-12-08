Police appeal after Derbyshire town centre store hit by burglary – with window smashed and vapes stolen
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of October 30 on King Street, Belper. A store saw one of its windows smashed and a number of e-cigarettes were stolen.
Officers have released an image of an individual they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.
READ THIS: Thieving couple raided Tesco stores in Derbyshire and 10 other counties in £31k shoplifting spree
If you recognise this person, or have any further information, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*671944:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.