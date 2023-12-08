Officers have urged the public to help them trace an individual as they investigate a Derbyshire burglary that saw a number of vapes stolen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of October 30 on King Street, Belper. A store saw one of its windows smashed and a number of e-cigarettes were stolen.

Officers have released an image of an individual they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the individual that officers wish to trace. Image: Belper SNT

If you recognise this person, or have any further information, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*671944:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101