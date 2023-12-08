News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after Derbyshire town centre store hit by burglary – with window smashed and vapes stolen

Officers have urged the public to help them trace an individual as they investigate a Derbyshire burglary that saw a number of vapes stolen.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 09:48 GMT
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of October 30 on King Street, Belper. A store saw one of its windows smashed and a number of e-cigarettes were stolen.

Officers have released an image of an individual they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.

This is the individual that officers wish to trace. Image: Belper SNTThis is the individual that officers wish to trace. Image: Belper SNT
This is the individual that officers wish to trace. Image: Belper SNT

If you recognise this person, or have any further information, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*671944:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.