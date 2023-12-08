Thieving couple raided Tesco stores in Derbyshire and 10 other counties in £31k shoplifting spree

A thieving couple raided Tesco stores in Derbyshire and 10 other counties in England in a £31,000 shoplifting spree - stealing booze, makeup, laundry detergent and printer ink

Marian Oprescu, 27, targeted dozens of stores between February and August this year. His partner Alexandra Radu, 24, joined him on a number of occasions as they swiped cosmetics, alcohol, laundry detergent and beauty products.

The couple would remove security tags from goods before walking out without paying. They were caught following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police, after a string of thefts at Tesco Extra in Jubilee Way South, Mansfield.

Detectives discovered they also targeted Tesco’s in Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland, Staffordshire, Gloucestershire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire, Cambridgeshire, Yorkshire and County Durham. In total, around £31,000 worth of products were stolen between February 23 and August 30.

In just one day on July 24, Oprescu stole almost £10,000 of products from three Tesco stores – in Northallerton, North Yorks., and two in Stockton-on-Tees.

He also stole £7,000 worth of printer ink at a Tesco store in Northumbria on March 20. Radu accompanied Oprescu on several occasions during the six-month crime spree.

On August 15 they stole around £3,000 worth of goods from two Tesco stores in Mansfield. They were finally caught when police tracked them down to their home in Scunthorpe, on September 6. Police searched the property where they found a huge haul of stolen items.

Oprescu admitted 27 shop thefts worth approximately £25,000, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court. Meanwhile Radu, 24, pleaded guilty to seven shop thefts worth around £6,000. Oprescu was jailed for two years and three months, while Radu’s sentencing was deferred for six months.

The pair were caught following an investigation led by Nottinghamshire Police, which was launched after a string of thefts at Tesco Extra in Jubilee Way South, Mansfield.

Sergeant Louise Ellis, of the Nottingham City Priority Crime Team, said: “This was an intelligence-led investigation that involved more than 200 hours of work from ourselves and Tesco, who played a key role in gathering the evidence needed to put Oprescu and Radu before the courts.