Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service that a car had been found off the A57 Snake Pass, just after 11.50am on Tuesday, September 12.

It is believed the car had left the road between Snake Pass Summit and Snake Woodland, and one person was found in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man, thought to be the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which at the time were considered serious. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Snake Pass was closed for a number of hours after the crash.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to deal with the scene and for initial investigations to take place.

“Officers had been following the same car around 1.20am the same day due to concerns for a missing person, but lost sight of the vehicle shortly after.