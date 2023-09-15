Man hospitalised with serious injuries after crash along Derbyshire’s Snake Pass – closing route for several routes
Derbyshire Police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service that a car had been found off the A57 Snake Pass, just after 11.50am on Tuesday, September 12.
It is believed the car had left the road between Snake Pass Summit and Snake Woodland, and one person was found in the car.
The man, thought to be the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which at the time were considered serious. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to deal with the scene and for initial investigations to take place.
“Officers had been following the same car around 1.20am the same day due to concerns for a missing person, but lost sight of the vehicle shortly after.
“Due to these circumstances, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”