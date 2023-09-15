Watch more videos on Shots!

The fire occurred on Friday, September 8 in a lay-by along New Road, Bamford – between 12.15pm and 12.45pm.

The blaze spread to several other parked vehicles, causing extensive damage to them. Officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling across Bamford Moor between Yorkshire Bridge and Stanage Edge at the time of the incident.

A number of vehicles were caught up in the blaze. Credit: Hathersage Fire Station

Those who saw anything at the time, or anyone with either information or dashcam footage, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000559138:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101