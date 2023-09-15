News you can trust since 1855
Police urge members of the public to help them trace Derbyshire off-road biker

Officers have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace a Derbyshire off-road biker.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team have released an image of a person they wish to trace.

Officers want to speak to the individual pictured riding this green, white and yellow off-road motorbike in the Somercotes area.

This is the biker that officers wish to locate.This is the biker that officers wish to locate.
Anyone who recognises this biker is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.