Police urge members of the public to help them trace Derbyshire off-road biker

The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team have released an image of a person they wish to trace.

Officers want to speak to the individual pictured riding this green, white and yellow off-road motorbike in the Somercotes area.

This is the biker that officers wish to locate.

Anyone who recognises this biker is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101