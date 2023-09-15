Police urge members of the public to help them trace Derbyshire off-road biker
The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team have released an image of a person they wish to trace.
Officers want to speak to the individual pictured riding this green, white and yellow off-road motorbike in the Somercotes area.
Anyone who recognises this biker is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.