Man hospitalised after being trampled by cows while walking his dog in Derbyshire

A man was taken to hospital after being trampled by a herd of cows in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:53 am

At 5.20pm on Monday, September 11, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend an incident near Hayfield.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service were providing care to a man who had been trampled by cows while walking his dog, and paramedics had requested assistance.

The MRT team placed him into a vacuum mattress and used a stretcher to evacuate him to the EMAS ambulance waiting on the main road.

The injured man was transported to hospital.

A Kinder MRT spokesperson said: “We wish the gentleman a full and speedy recovery.”

