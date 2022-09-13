Man hospitalised after being trampled by cows while walking his dog in Derbyshire
A man was taken to hospital after being trampled by a herd of cows in Derbyshire.
At 5.20pm on Monday, September 11, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend an incident near Hayfield.
The East Midlands Ambulance Service were providing care to a man who had been trampled by cows while walking his dog, and paramedics had requested assistance.
The MRT team placed him into a vacuum mattress and used a stretcher to evacuate him to the EMAS ambulance waiting on the main road.
A Kinder MRT spokesperson said: “We wish the gentleman a full and speedy recovery.”