Tributes paid to Derbyshire grandmother, 49, after sudden death as fundraiser is launched for funeral costs

Karen Linton, 49, passed away at hospital on August 22 after being found unconcious at home a week earlier

Karen Linton, 49, was discovered by family members at her home in Heanor on Monday, August 15, and rushed to hospital where she was put into intensive care.

Doctors found she had a bleed on the brain and also an accumulation of fluid, known as subdural hygroma.

They continued to monitor Karen, who had previously suffered ill-health and was waiting for a liver transplant, but she never regained conciousness and just a few days later her family were told there was nothing more that could be done.

She passed away peacefully the following Monday evening, leaving behind her two children, Courtney and Aaron, as well as her one-year-old granddaughter, Aurora.

Paying tribute to her mother, Courtney said: “She was the most fiery person you would ever meet.

"Before she got ill, she was always out with her friends and regularly socialising. I used to call her a firecracker because she was just such a bubbly person that was never afraid to say it how it was, if something was on her mind she would always come out and say it; she was Scottish as well and was always swearing.

"In recent years, she lost quite a lot of her mobility so didn't go out much. She always wanted to be a ‘granny’, that’s what she was to my daughter Aurora – she loved her to the end of the world, she was ‘granny Karen’ to her.

"My mum also had a black Pug called Huey, he was literally the apple of her eye. She lived by herself so they were always together and she tried to do quite a lot with him, taking him out for walks here and there. That helped keep her active.”

She added: “I just hope she’s happier where she is now and that she’s out of pain, back with her mum and dad. Life won’t be the same down here without her.”

Launched shortly after her death, a GoFundMe campaign began with a target of £1,000 to help support Karen’s family during an incredibly difficult time and to cover her funeral costs.

It was set up by Courtney’s best friend Laura Bassnett and has raised £640 as of Friday, September 9.

She said: “Loosing Karen has been a sudden and tragic time for the family and friends.

"Karen was only 49 and had some health conditions which meant that she hadn’t been able to work which means the family have been left of the responsibility of paying for the funeral.

"Courtney and the family have a lot of weight on there shoulders and if anyone can kindly donate anything it would be massively appreciated.

“Lets stick together and help the family out if we can.”

Karen’s funeral will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Friday September 23.

It will be followed by a wake at Inn The Middle, in Langley Mill, where friends are invited to remember Karen and raise a toast in tribute to her.

To donate and support Karen’s family to help cover the costs visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/karen-linton.