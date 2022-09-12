News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man dies and woman in ‘critical condition’ after collision in Derbyshire

A man has sadly passed away after a Derbyshire crash which left another casualty in a critical condition.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:03 pm

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lullington Road, Overseal just before 5.30am on Saturday, September 10. A black Peugeot 206 had collided with a tree.

The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident and carried out initial enquiries.

A man aged in his 50s died at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in a critical condition. A second man was also taken to hospital having suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

Most Popular

Specially trained officers are supporting the man’s family at this time, although a formal identification has not yet taken place.

READ THIS: Shocking pictures show Peak District reservoirs are at record low

Derbyshire Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam or CCTV footage. Anyone with information should get in touch using the below non-emergency details, quoting reference number 22000527422:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

DerbyshireFacebookEmergency servicesPeak DistrictTwitter