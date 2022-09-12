Shocking pictures show Peak District reservoirs are at record low
Water levels have dropped significantly in popular reservoirs across Peak District National Park following the worst drought in 50 years.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:10 pm
The water levels in Peak District are still historically low after the drought was declared in Derbyshire last month.
Summer in the county has been the driest in 50 years with the temperatures reaching almost 40 degrees.
The prolonged hot and dry weather has left many reservoirs and rivers across Derbyshire, including ones in Peak District National Park, with dramatically low water levels.
