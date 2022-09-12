News you can trust since 1855
The water levels remain significantly low at the Ladybower Reservoir in Peak District.

Shocking pictures show Peak District reservoirs are at record low

Water levels have dropped significantly in popular reservoirs across Peak District National Park following the worst drought in 50 years.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:10 pm

The water levels in Peak District are still historically low after the drought was declared in Derbyshire last month.

Summer in the county has been the driest in 50 years with the temperatures reaching almost 40 degrees.

The prolonged hot and dry weather has left many reservoirs and rivers across Derbyshire, including ones in Peak District National Park, with dramatically low water levels.

1. Ladybower Reservoir

The amount of water in the reservoir has dropped significantly following the worst drought in 50 years.

Photo: Dave Healy

2. Ladybower Reservoir

After dry summer, Ladybower reservoir is at about 50% of it's capacity.

Photo: Dave Healy

3. Ladybower Reservoir

Before the summer, the water levels at Ladybower were significantly higher.

Photo: Dave Healy

4. Ladybower Reservoir

Plants tarted growing in the parts of the reservoir that are usually covered with water.

Photo: Dave Healy

