Man dies after being struck by train in Derbyshire town

A man has passed away after he was hit by a train in a Derbyshire town yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:02 pm

A man has sadly passed away after he was struck by a train in Long Eaton on Wednesday, September 28.

The British Transport Police were called to reports of an incident in the town just after 9.30am. They confirmed that paramedics had attended the scene – but a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTS spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Long Eaton at 9.36am yesterday (Wednesday, September 28) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The male hit by the train sadly died at the scene.

Paramedics also attended, and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

