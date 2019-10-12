Man cut free from vehicle after Chesterfield M1 crash

Emergency services freed a man trapped in a vehicle after a crash on the M1 in Chesterfield

This morning, Saturday, at just after 8am crews from Staveley and Chesterfield were called to a road traffic collision on the M1 southbound near J29 for Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We extricated a male casualty from a vehicle involved in an RTC on the M1 South before J29 .

"The casualty was left in care of East Midlands Ambulance Service."

