Eckington driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis

A driver who had both Class A and Class B drugs in their system has been arrested in Eckington along with the passenger who was wanted by Nottinghamshire Police.

Derbyshire Roads Police Unit stopped the car at 3am today.

The driver tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine

An RPU spokesperson said: "Steamed up windows cruising about at 3am. Stinks of cannabis. Driver very chilled despite testing positive for cocaine and cannabis. Passenger been on the run from Nottinghamshire police since August. Both arrested. Assisted by North East Response."

