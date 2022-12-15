Officers were called to a lay-by on Sinfin Lane, Barrow-upon-Trent shortly after 12.40pm on Wednesday, December 14 after reports of concerns for a man.

A number of roads were closed in the village to allow emergency services to respond to the incident, including Sinfin Lane, Barrow Lane, Swarkestone Road, Twyford Road and Brookfield.

The police incident unfolded in Barrow-upon-Trent yesterday - and a man was pronounced dead.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Midlands Ambulance Service. At this time, Derbyshire Police are treating the death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

The roads around Barrow Upon Trent have now reopened, but the layby remains closed, and officers will continue to be in the area.

Patrols are also being carried out by the local safer neighbourhood policing team, and residents are encouraged to speak to them regarding any information or concerns.

In particular, officers are keen to speak to anyone who was near the lay-by, or those with dashcam footage from the area between 11.45am and 12.40pm yesterday.

Anyone with any information should contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 421 of 14 December:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101