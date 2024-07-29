Major Derbyshire A-road closed in both directions as lorry catches fire – with drivers warned of heavy traffic

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jul 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 13:58 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays this afternoon – as a lorry fire has closed a busy Derbyshire A-road.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 at Higher Hallsteads is currently closed in both directions.

Drivers are facing slow traffic due to a lorry fire, which has occurred between Batham Gate and the A623.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with any further details.

