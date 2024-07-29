Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned of delays this afternoon – as a lorry fire has closed a busy Derbyshire A-road.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 at Higher Hallsteads is currently closed in both directions.

Drivers are facing slow traffic due to a lorry fire, which has occurred between Batham Gate and the A623.

