Major Derbyshire A-road closed in both directions as lorry catches fire – with drivers warned of heavy traffic
Drivers are being warned of delays this afternoon – as a lorry fire has closed a busy Derbyshire A-road.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 at Higher Hallsteads is currently closed in both directions.
Drivers are facing slow traffic due to a lorry fire, which has occurred between Batham Gate and the A623.
This is a developing story, and will be updated with any further details.
