Major Derbyshire A-road closed after collision between car and pedestrian
A busy Derbyshire A-road was shut this morning after a car collided with a pedestrian.
At around 3.45am today, National Highways reported that the A50 Westbound was closed between J5 and J6 at Hilton due to an incident.
Derbyshire Police have since confirmed that a collision involving a car and a pedestrian took place along the route.
Both lanes of the A50 westbound are currently closed, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.