Major Derbyshire A-road closed after collision between car and pedestrian

A busy Derbyshire A-road was shut this morning after a car collided with a pedestrian.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

At around 3.45am today, National Highways reported that the A50 Westbound was closed between J5 and J6 at Hilton due to an incident.

Derbyshire Police have since confirmed that a collision involving a car and a pedestrian took place along the route.

The route remains closed after the incident.
Both lanes of the A50 westbound are currently closed, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.