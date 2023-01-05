Vicar Lane Shopping Centre will be upgrading their car park this month, with YourParkingSpace being chosen as a partner to bring the facilities into the digital-era and streamline shoppers’ parking experience from January 11.

Shoppers will see improvements to the car park access, as entry and exit will be controlled by a new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system.

In addition, there will be a number of ways to pay, either on site at a payment kiosk where cash and card is accepted, or digitally with ‘pay by mobile’ or ‘express checkout’ – using the relevant QR codes that can be found on site.

The Vicar Lane car park is set to be revamped.

Frequent visitors to Vicar Lane will also have the option to pre-book a space or set up autopay.

YourParkingSpace offers 24/7 customer service support and a free app to download for Android and IOS users.

Vicar Lane’s multistorey car park provides 400 spaces, including 18 disabled spaces and 12 parent and child parking spaces.

Shaun Brown from Vicar Lane said: “We are delighted to be working with YourParkingSpace to upgrade and modernise our car park for visitors of Vicar Lane. We know this investment will enhance our shoppers experience giving choice and flexibility to everyone’s busy day to day activities’’.

