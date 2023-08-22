Shortly after 3.00pm, National Highways confirmed that the M1 remains closed in both directions between J28 and J29.

Fire crews remain on the scene and the route is expected to remain closed for the rest of the afternoon.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “National Highways officers have released traffic from the back of the queue on the northbound carriageway, however work remains underway to release traffic on the southbound carriageway.

Fire crews are tackling an oil tanker blaze on the M1 in Derbyshire. Credit: National Highways

“Local residents in Tibshelf, Mansfield, and surrounding areas are asked to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

“Motorists on the M1 and in the local area are asked to keep car windows closed.

“Thank you to everyone for their patience while emergency services and National Highways continue to deal with this incident.