M1 fire Derbyshire: Fire service issue update on severe oil tanker blaze as M1 set to remain closed this afternoon
Shortly after 3.00pm, National Highways confirmed that the M1 remains closed in both directions between J28 and J29.
Fire crews remain on the scene and the route is expected to remain closed for the rest of the afternoon.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “National Highways officers have released traffic from the back of the queue on the northbound carriageway, however work remains underway to release traffic on the southbound carriageway.
“Local residents in Tibshelf, Mansfield, and surrounding areas are asked to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.
“Motorists on the M1 and in the local area are asked to keep car windows closed.
“Thank you to everyone for their patience while emergency services and National Highways continue to deal with this incident.
“Colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Derbyshire Constabulary have also been supporting the response, which has included six fire engines, two water carriers, two foam units and one environmental protection unit.”