Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, is also having her 10 year jail term for causing or allowing the death of a child reviewed.

As it stands Crouch, 39, will serve a minimum term of 28 years whilst Barton, 33, could be freed before Christmas 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sentences are being considered under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme which allows anyone to refer a jail term to the Attorney General for reconsideration.

Ten-month-old Jacob Crouch died in his cot on December 30, 2020 due to suffering an injury that was most likely caused by a kick, stamp or punch.

Whilst it is possible for Crouch to have his term increased it is highly unlikely. Referrals for convicted murderers very often don’t meet the threshold for being ‘unduly lenient’ - in which a gross error must have been made by the sentencing judge in applying the guidelines.

Crouch and Barton were both sentenced on August 4 after a lengthy trial in which they had denied any involvement with the death of 10 month old Jacob at their Swadlincote home.

But jurors dismissed their accounts and found Crouch responsible for delivering the fatal assault - ruled as most likely occurring from a kick, stamp, or a punch.

Gemma Barton was convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm and child cruelty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barton was cleared of murder but convicted of causing or allowing the death of her son in what was described as a culture of physical and psychological abuse in the household.

Jacob died on December 30, 2020, and in the previous days, weeks and months his ribs had been broken in 41 places on at least four separate occasions.

Barton and Crouch were arrested six days later with Barton screaming “I haven’t done anything” as she was placed in handcuffs.

Neither of the parents did anything to prevent the violence and had done nothing to seek medical help for Jacob, despite visible bruising and his obvious pain and discomfort. Instead, they sent each other messages complaining about Jacob’s crying.