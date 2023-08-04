Crouch and Barton have been sentenced in Derby Crown Court today, on Friday, August 4 and were given respectively a lifetime in prison and a 10-years-long sentence.

Ten-month-old Jacob Crouch died in his cot on December 30, 2020 due to suffering an injury that was most likely caused by a kick, stamp or punch. In previous days, weeks and months his ribs had been broken in 41 places on at least four separate occasions.

The prosecution’s case was that his death was caused by an assault whilst in the care of his stepfather, Craig Crouch and his mother, Gemma Barton. Both defendants were charged with murder in relation to Jacob’s death, with alternative counts of causing or allowing the death of a child, and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm.

On Wednesday, August 2, after an eight-week trial at Derby Crown Court, Crouch was convicted of murder and Barton was found not guilty of murder, but convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm and child cruelty.

Today, on Friday, August 4, Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Swadlincote, and Barton of Ray Street, Heanor, have been sentenced in Derby Crown Court and were given respectively a lifetime in prison and 10 years of inprisonment.

Crouch will have to serve 28 years before he will be eligible to apply for parole, while Barton will serve half her sentence in custody, less about 390 days she has been on remand. It means she will be released on licence in less than four years.

Investigations into Jacob’s death revealed a culture of physical and psychological abuse in the household, in Linton, near Swadlincote, which Crouch openly claimed was necessary to maintain discipline. Neither of the parents had done anything to prevent the violence and had done nothing to seek medical help for Jacob, despite visible bruising and his obvious pain and discomfort. Instead, they sent each other messages complaining about Jacob’s crying.

A post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of peritonitis - an infection of the lining of the abdominal organs - caused by a traumatic bowel perforation.

Dr Michael Biggs, a forensic pathologist, told the trial this could have only been caused by blunt force trauma, such as a punch, kick or stamp.

Further examinations found Jacob also had 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and internal injuries, which Dr Biggs likened to those seen in car crash victims or those who had suffered a multi-storey fall.

Andrew Baxter from the CPS said: “Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch were Jacob’s parents. Their role was to keep him safe and care for him. Tragically his life was cut short by violence and abuse. Jacob’s short life was one of pain and suffering, all the result of these defendants’ intolerance of his basic needs and Craig Crouch’s inexplicable desire for 'discipline'.

“Both of them completely neglected their legal and moral duty to protect a child in their care. Instead of nurturing Jacob, Crouch murdered him and Barton knew what was happening but did nothing to protect him from harm. The fact they behaved in this way towards a child so young makes their conduct all the more horrifying.

“Today’s sentences are a reflection on that violent behaviour and their callous disregard for the well-being of anyone other than themselves.

“Everyone who has been involved in this case has been deeply moved by the tragic circumstances of Jacob’s death and his home life leading up to it. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jacob’s remaining family and loved ones and everyone affected by Barton and Crouch’s actions.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “The trial of Jacob Crouch’s mother and stepfather revealed shocking and deeply upsetting details of child abuse. Jacob’s short life was marked by sustained cruelty and violence, and our hearts go out to his wider family and the community where this terrible crime took place.

“Jacob was one of 36 children who died in England following abuse and maltreatment at home in 2020. For large parts of the year, due to lockdowns, children were cut-off from their usual support systems and the wider community, making those at risk of abuse more vulnerable to serious harm.