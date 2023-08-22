M1 fire Derbyshire: Dramatic video shows smoke billowing from tanker as M1 remains closed in both directions
A tanker fire is still causing severe disruption along the M1 in Derbyshire this afternoon.
National Highways have confirmed that the M1 remains closed in both directions between J29 and J28 due to a tanker fire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are continuing their efforts to extinguish the blaze – with four fire engines, two water carriers and a foam unit deployed to the scene. Local residents are also being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.
There are currently delays of approximately 60 minutes in both directions on approach to the closures.