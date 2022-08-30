‘Lucky escape’ for driver who ‘ran out of talent’ and crashed on Derbyshire A-road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, August 29, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to an incident on the A53 in High Peak.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver of this car runs out of talent and misjudged the bend before rolling into the adjacent field.”

The driver came off the road - but was not injured during the crash.

