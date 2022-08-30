‘Lucky escape’ for driver who ‘ran out of talent’ and crashed on Derbyshire A-road
A driver had a ‘lucky escape’ after crashing their car on a Derbyshire A-road yesterday.
On Monday, August 29, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to an incident on the A53 in High Peak.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver of this car runs out of talent and misjudged the bend before rolling into the adjacent field.”
Fortunately, the driver did not sustain any injuries – with the DRPU describing the crash as a ‘lucky escape’.