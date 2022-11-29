LPW’s new site, located at Junction 29, introduces the group’s seventh truck wash facility and further expands their national operations.

Jack Moon, Operations Director at LPW, says: “We are really excited to be opening a new truckwash site under the LPW brand. We already have a great working relationship with On Route following their takeover of Avon lodge Truck stop, so when the opportunity arose to expand on that and take over the washing facilities at J29 there was no hesitation.

LPW Chesterfield Truckwash

“Chesterfield is another great location to add to our existing network of truck wash facilities, and expands our provision for new and existing customers. It is an exciting time for LPW, and we are always on the lookout for future growth opportunities with vehicle cleaning services.”

The new LPW Chesterfield truckwash will accommodate a single truckwash bay, and will be open Monday – Friday 7.30am – 5.30pm.

The latest LPW truckwash adds to the group’s existing sites located in Alconbury, Avonmouth, Castleford, Coneygarth, Felixstowe and Purfleet.

LPW is the largest independently owned UK truckwash company, and has over 50 years of experience in the industry.

