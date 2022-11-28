It is now just two days until Chesterfield’s brand-new Marks & Spencer opens at the Ravenside Retail Park on Wednesday, November 30.

Percy Pig will be on-hand to welcome shoppers to the new store as the team hands out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door. Every golden ticket holder is guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the M&S bakery. To mark the occasion, one lucky customer will win a £200 M&S voucher.

The new store is bigger, better and fresher, covering 46,000 sq. ft – twice the size of the previous Chesterfield store. All that extra space is good news for customers, with an array of exciting new M&S products and new shopping features set to be unveiled on opening day – including a ‘Pick Your Own Eggs’ station and a brand-new wine tasting machine, where customers can sample a selection of the M&S wine range just by scanning their Sparks card.

The first 200 customers through the doors are guaranteed a prize.

The new store is designed with customers and local families at its heart, making it easier to shop than ever before. In the new-look foodhall, customers will be met with fresh fruit and veg aisles brimming with the best quality, trusted value produce grown by M&S Select Farmers, and a brand-new M&S Bakery serving freshly baked breads, cakes and pastries throughout the day.

In the new, spacious clothing and home department, customers will be able to shop the latest collections for Autumn/Winter across womenswear, kidswear and menswear – and can benefit from additional services including bra fitting appointments and shwopping points.

The opening will be led by store manager, Matt Corker, along with his colleagues – including 100 new recruits – all of whom are excited to show off their new workplace and offer their community the very best service. If you can’t wait until opening day for a peak, they’ve been sharing updates on the M&S Chesterfield Tik Tok.

Matt Corker, Store Manager at M&S Chesterfield, said: “We can’t wait until later this week when we can welcome customers through our doors. The whole team have been working hard behind the scenes to put things together and train our new colleagues, so we’re excited to finally throw open the doors to M&S Chesterfield with a fun-packed opening day celebration! Whether you’re looking for a convenient option for your big family food shop, picking up items for your home, or looking for autumn/winter style inspiration in our clothing department – we’ve got you covered.”

