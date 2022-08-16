Live updates as emergency services respond to ‘major gas leak’ in Derbyshire town
Emergency services were deployed to a ‘major gas leak’ in a Derbyshire town this morning.
Fire crews and police officers are currently on the scene of a ‘major gas leak’ in Bakewell.
The incident has forced the police to close the A6 from Intake Lane to the B5056 at Picory Corner. This is impacting travellers between Buxton and Matlock.
These are the latest updates on the incident from the emergency services.
Emergency services respond to ‘major gas leak’ in Derbyshire town
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 12:11
- Emergency services were called to a ‘major gas leak’ in Bakewell earlier this morning
- The A6 is currently closed between Bakewell and Rowsley
- Residents have been urged to avoid the area while the leak is repaired
First photos from the scene
A6 closed following gas leak
At 9.25am, fire crews from Matlock and Chesterfield were called to a ‘major gas leak’ at Haddon Road, Bakewell. The A6 has remained closed since then to allow for repairs to take place.
Police urge residents and drivers to stay away
Derbyshire Police have urged drivers and residents to stay away from the area. Those travelling towards Matlock are being encouraged to find alternative routes, with no timeframe as to when the A6 will reopen.
No properties at risk
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed that there are no properties in range of the leak, and that it is not currently posing any risk. The closure of the A6, however, will remain in place to allow Cadent Gas engineers to undertake repairs.