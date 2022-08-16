News you can trust since 1855
Live updates as emergency services respond to ‘major gas leak’ in Derbyshire town

Emergency services were deployed to a ‘major gas leak’ in a Derbyshire town this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:42 am

Fire crews and police officers are currently on the scene of a ‘major gas leak’ in Bakewell.

The incident has forced the police to close the A6 from Intake Lane to the B5056 at Picory Corner. This is impacting travellers between Buxton and Matlock.

The leak was reported earlier this morning.

These are the latest updates on the incident from the emergency services.

Emergency services respond to ‘major gas leak’ in Derbyshire town

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 12:11

  • Emergency services were called to a ‘major gas leak’ in Bakewell earlier this morning
  • The A6 is currently closed between Bakewell and Rowsley
  • Residents have been urged to avoid the area while the leak is repaired
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 12:11

First photos from the scene

The A6 remains closed as the leak is repaired.

Drivers between Buxton, Bakewell and Matlock will face delays due to the closure.

A number of officers are on the scene, diverting cars away from the leak.
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 11:30

A6 closed following gas leak

At 9.25am, fire crews from Matlock and Chesterfield were called to a ‘major gas leak’ at Haddon Road, Bakewell. The A6 has remained closed since then to allow for repairs to take place.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 11:33

Police urge residents and drivers to stay away

Derbyshire Police have urged drivers and residents to stay away from the area. Those travelling towards Matlock are being encouraged to find alternative routes, with no timeframe as to when the A6 will reopen.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 11:36

No properties at risk

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed that there are no properties in range of the leak, and that it is not currently posing any risk. The closure of the A6, however, will remain in place to allow Cadent Gas engineers to undertake repairs.

Officers have closed the busy A6 between Bakewell and Rowsley.
