At around 6.10pm on Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a collision at J29 of the M1 at Heath.

A HGV, which was just about the join the motorway, had clipped the vehicle in front of it. Officers then breathalysed the HGV driver, and found that they were three times over the legal drink drive limit.