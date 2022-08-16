News you can trust since 1855
Drunk lorry driver found three times over the limit – colliding with car in Derbyshire before trying to join M1

A drunk lorry driver collided with a vehicle in Derbyshire yesterday – and was found by officers to be three times over the legal limit.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:54 am
At around 6.10pm on Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a collision at J29 of the M1 at Heath.

A HGV, which was just about the join the motorway, had clipped the vehicle in front of it. Officers then breathalysed the HGV driver, and found that they were three times over the legal drink drive limit.

The driver was charged following the incident.

DRPU officers described the driver as “unbelievable” – before charging and remanding them.