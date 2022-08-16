Drunk lorry driver found three times over the limit – colliding with car in Derbyshire before trying to join M1
A drunk lorry driver collided with a vehicle in Derbyshire yesterday – and was found by officers to be three times over the legal limit.
At around 6.10pm on Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a collision at J29 of the M1 at Heath.
A HGV, which was just about the join the motorway, had clipped the vehicle in front of it. Officers then breathalysed the HGV driver, and found that they were three times over the legal drink drive limit.
READ THIS: Man arrested for multiple offences after woman and children are assaulted and attacked by dog in Derbyshire town
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
2
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office extends yellow warning after heatwave
-
3
Bands let it shine to celebrate the life of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks in 8-hour festival
-
4
Shocking photos show aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash – with driver arrested for being high
-
5
Emergency services descend on Derbyshire town amid reports of ‘major gas leak’ – with residents urged to avoid area
DRPU officers described the driver as “unbelievable” – before charging and remanding them.