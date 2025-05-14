Leamington Ladies taste cup success as they aim for double

Leamington Ladies celebrate their cup win. Photo: Leamington FC.

​Leamington Ladies completed what they hope will be the first part of a league and cup double as they overcame Coton Green 4-1 in the Open Cup final on Sunday.

​The match, played on the 3G surface at Evesham United, was one of three finals to take place on the pitch that day and was well attended as supporters of both sides got behind the players.

Leamington were looking to bounce back after missing the chance to clinch the Birmingham County Women’s League Premier Division title after falling to defeat at home to nearest challengers Stourbridge Standard four days earlier, though their destiny remains in their hands on the league front.

Coton Green opened the scoring in bizarre fashion, as a right wing corner sailed through a crowded penalty area and nestled in the far corner of the Brakes goal without anyone else getting a touch on the ball.

After Coton Green were forced into an early substitution after a defender went down off the ball following a free kick and was unable to continue, there was a sniff of a chance for Leamington as a dangerous ball was played in from the left, but it was just over the head of Naomi Morgan.

It would be in the second-half that Brakes bounced back and took control.

The equaliser came just after the hour mark, as Katie O’Brien found Morgan with a fine through ball and the Brakes striker volleyed home.

With ten minutes to go Leamington grabbed the all important second goal when Morgan lashed home a high cross-shot in from the left.

With five minutes to go Megan Smirles then played a ball through for Ella Ashley to run on and slot low past the goalkeeper.

The substitute then grabbed her second of the game with three minutes remaining as Morgan helped a big clearance on, and with defenders hesitating, Ashley nipped in to fire home and cap a fine second half display.

The Ladies have five games remaining of their league season, and remain in pole position to clinch a league and cup double.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​