Latest pictures from major Chesterfield blaze – as 100-car fire leads to train and traffic disruption

These are the latest photos from a huge Chesterfield blaze that is causing delays on roads and train services in the town.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

At around 6.10am this morning, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a scrap yard on the Armytage Industrial Estate at Station Road, Old Whittington.

Around 100 cars have caught alight, with eight fire engines being deployed to the scene.

Northern Rail has confirmed that services between Chesterfield and Sheffield will be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or diverted.

Train services to and from Chesterfield are being impacted by the blaze.
East Midlands Railway have also warned customers that the fire is affecting their services between Chesterfield and Sheffield in both directions.

Passengers with EMR are able to use their tickets with other operators to minimise disruption to their journeys. They are urged to check their journey before they travel and to expect delays.

Eight fire engines are on the scene.
Smoke can be seen billowing from the site.
