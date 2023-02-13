At around 6.10am this morning, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a scrap yard on the Armytage Industrial Estate at Station Road, Old Whittington.

Around 100 cars have caught alight, with eight fire engines being deployed to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Rail has confirmed that services between Chesterfield and Sheffield will be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or diverted.

Train services to and from Chesterfield are being impacted by the blaze.

East Midlands Railway have also warned customers that the fire is affecting their services between Chesterfield and Sheffield in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers with EMR are able to use their tickets with other operators to minimise disruption to their journeys. They are urged to check their journey before they travel and to expect delays.

Eight fire engines are on the scene.