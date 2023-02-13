Police arrest 12 and 15-year-old after gang assaults young person in Derbyshire town

On Thursday, February 9, officers were called to reports of a young person being assaulted by a group of males in the area of Marshall Street and Grange Street, Alfreton.

A 12 and 15-year-old from the group were arrested, interviewed and are now on conditional bail. They are not allowed to attend certain areas and cannot wear a balaclava. They are also under curfew and are limited on the size of group they can be with in public.

An Alfreton SNT spokesperson said: “We have had reports recently of groups wearing balaclavas and committing anti-social behaviour around the town centre. This will not be tolerated and the arrests today demonstrate that we will take action on those that believe they can commit crime in our communities.

“We are working with schools to identify others involved and will also be notifying parents.”

Any information about the assault can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods bslow:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101