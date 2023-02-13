Multiple-car crash after driver stops in the middle of Chesterfield dual carriageway - because he was having an argument
A driver sparked a multiple-car crash when he stopped his car in the middle of the A617 dual carriageway near Chesterfield - because he was having an argument with his partner
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit explained: “Driver slams on the brakes and comes to a stop in live lane during a disagreement with his partner. The other car collides with it and rolls several times, landing onto top of another motorist. Luckily no injuries!”
Officers confirmed that the driver who stopped has been reported for dangerous driving.