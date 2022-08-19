Lane closures and heavy traffic on M1 in Derbyshire after lorry and car crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has taken place, involving a car and a lorry, on the M1 northbound.

The collision occurred between J29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J29A, which links the route to Markham Vale, Bolsover and Staveley.

There is traffic building on the route.

