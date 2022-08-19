News you can trust since 1855
Lane closures and heavy traffic on M1 in Derbyshire after lorry and car crash

Lane closures are currently in place on the M1 in Derbyshire following a collision involving a lorry and a car.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:36 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:36 am

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has taken place, involving a car and a lorry, on the M1 northbound.

The collision occurred between J29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J29A, which links the route to Markham Vale, Bolsover and Staveley.

There is traffic building on the route.

Two lanes are currently closed and traffic is building in the affected area. Normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 1.30pm.

