Police arrest man on suspicion of drugs offences after raid on Chesterfield home

A man was arrested by officers in Chesterfield on suspicion of drugs offences following a raid on a property.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:27 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:40 am

Officers attended a house in Kirkstone Road, Dunston at midday on Friday, August 12. Concerned members of the public had made multiple reports regarding suspicious activity at the address.

Several people were found in the property, as well as a quantity of suspected class A drugs. A 28-year-old man from Bridlington, East Yorkshire was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The man was released on bail after being arrested last week.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue. Anyone with further information which may be useful to this investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police. They can do so using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*467211.

