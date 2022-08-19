Police arrest man on suspicion of drugs offences after raid on Chesterfield home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended a house in Kirkstone Road, Dunston at midday on Friday, August 12. Concerned members of the public had made multiple reports regarding suspicious activity at the address.

Several people were found in the property, as well as a quantity of suspected class A drugs. A 28-year-old man from Bridlington, East Yorkshire was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The man was released on bail after being arrested last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue. Anyone with further information which may be useful to this investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police. They can do so using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*467211.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101