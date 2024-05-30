Lamb rescued after getting trapped above deep water in Peak District
At 10.25am on Wednesday, May 29, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to assist with an animal stuck above deep water in the Edale Valley.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team leader, along with one of our swift water rescue technicians (SRT), went along to evaluate and carry out a risk assessment prior to mobilising the team water group.
“Two SRT team members entered the water with the team raft and, along with some aggressive swimming techniques, they managed to get to the lamb. After some gentle lamb wrangling the lamb was placed inside a secure bag and hoisted up from its position to the bridge above.
“No team members were hurt in this incident all ended well, with a very happy farmer and a quite nonchalant ewe – quite unaware of where her baby had been for the last eight hours.
“Many thanks to the owners of the farm for a much needed brew and biscuits as the team had not eaten since breakfast.”
