Police appeal after gang of youths vandalise cricket ground in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Between 7.00pm and 9.30pm on May 24, a group of youths were on the Darley Dale cricket ground – causing damage to the pitch cover and a hose pipe attachment.
A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “This behaviour is unacceptable and officers will be working with the cricket ground to see if we can identify the group on the CCTV system.”
READ THIS: Man hospitalised with “life-changing injuries” after incident in Derbyshire town – with two arrests made and road closures in place
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24000314603:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.