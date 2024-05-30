Police appeal after gang of youths vandalise cricket ground in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have launched an investigation into reports of a gang of youths vandalising a cricket ground in Derbyshire.

Between 7.00pm and 9.30pm on May 24, a group of youths were on the Darley Dale cricket ground – causing damage to the pitch cover and a hose pipe attachment.

A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “This behaviour is unacceptable and officers will be working with the cricket ground to see if we can identify the group on the CCTV system.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24000314603:

