Kind-hearted Chesterfield sisters donate clothes, food and ‘a bathtub full of toys’ to local good causes

Eight-year-old Erin Stubbs and her sister Sage (12) began collecting cereal, tinned food and selection boxes to give to Chesterfield Food Bank before the Christmas holidays.And knowing that many children in Derbyshire were also in need of clothes and toys to play with, the pair packed bags with jumpers, trousers and coats that they had grown out of and filled the bathtub at their Derbyshire home with toys, including My Little Ponies. They are also collecting donations of Easter eggs to share with Chesterfield children, too.Mum Mel Stubbs said: “I’m really proud of them. It's lovely that they're giving back to charity because they are aware we are going through the crisis and a lot of families are struggling because of the rising cost of living.”Erin is a pupil at Brimington Junior School while Sage attends Netherthorpe School, part of the Cavendish Learning Trust of schools that recently raised more than £12,000 for the community by hosting an evening of comedy, featuring big-name TV stars.Hosted by Eight Out of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson and his wife Lucy Beaumont – who both performed at the event for free – funds raised at the event will be split between the Trust’s four schools; Netherthorpe, Whittington Moor Infant & Nursery Academy, Dunston Academy and Barrow Hill Academy.Sage, who is in Year 8 at Netherthorpe School, said: “I have seen a lot in the news about how people are struggling due to the cost of living crisis, and I wanted to help.“Erin likes helping, too, and so we gathered as much food from our friends and family, clothes and toys and delivered to local charities. We hope to do more good deeds like this in the future,” she added.Helen McVicar, headteacher at Netherthorpe School, added: “Community is important to us here at Netherthorpe and we’re so proud of Sage for showing kindness and compassion.”